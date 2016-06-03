Oklahoma QB Mayfield regains his lost year of eligibility

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

IRVING, Texas (AP) - The Big 12 has adopted a rule change that now gives Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield his lost year of eligibility, meaning he will be eligible to play for the Sooners in 2017.

Mayfield finished fourth in the Heisman balloting last season and led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. If the proposal had failed, this season would have been his last for the Sooners.

Faculty athletic representatives had deadlocked 5-5 on Wednesday regarding a proposed change in a league rule that would have given the former Texas Tech walk-on back the year that he lost when he transferred. The proposal failed because it lacked a majority. On Thursday, a new proposal sought to allow non-scholarship transfers within the conference to avoid losing a year if the school the player is transferring from does give a written offer of aid. That proposal passed 7-3.

