Lawton man hits parked car along I-44

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) - A two-vehicle collision just after midnight Friday caused a traffic delay three miles south of Elgin on I-44.

At 12:30 a.m. near mile marker 50, a 1992 Chevy SUV was eastbound on I-44 left the roadway and struck an unoccupied 2001 Ford Taurus legally parked on the shoulder of the roadway. Both north and southbound lanes were closed for nearly two hours early Friday morning, from 12:30 a.m. until 2:15 a.m.

The driver was trapped for approximately 30 minutes until the Elgin Fire Department was able to free him using the Jaws of Life.

The 29-year-old was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital by Apache EMS with internal injuries as well as superficial injuries to his arms and legs. He was listed as in fair condition when he was taken to the hospital.

OHP says that it appears that alcohol played a role in the wreck and he was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.