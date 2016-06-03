Lawton man hits parked car along I-44 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man hits parked car along I-44

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) - A two-vehicle collision just after midnight Friday caused a traffic delay three miles south of Elgin on I-44.

At 12:30 a.m. near mile marker 50, a 1992 Chevy SUV was eastbound on I-44 left the roadway and struck an unoccupied 2001 Ford Taurus legally parked on the shoulder of the roadway. Both north and southbound lanes were closed for nearly two hours early Friday morning, from 12:30 a.m. until 2:15 a.m.

The driver was trapped for approximately 30 minutes until the Elgin Fire Department was able to free him using the Jaws of Life.  

The 29-year-old was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital by Apache EMS with internal injuries as well as superficial injuries to his arms and legs. He was listed as in fair condition when he was taken to the hospital.

OHP says that it appears that alcohol played a role in the wreck and he was not wearing a seat belt. 

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly