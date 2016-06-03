Arvest Bank exceeds goal for 1 Million Meals campaign - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Arvest Bank exceeds goal for 1 Million Meals campaign

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Arvest Bank’s 1 Million Meals initiative, which fights hunger in Southwest Oklahoma communities, has ended.

Arvest announced Friday that they have not only met their goal, but exceeded it by raising 1,712,601 meals.

With summer here, the success of the campaign is especially important because many children will be without the meals they ordinarily receive at school.

“We’re so excited to provide, thanks to the considerable efforts of our associates, customers and members of our community, so many meals to our neighbors in need,” David Madigan, Southwest Oklahoma president of Arvest Bank said. “We also hope 1 Million Meals has increased hunger awareness in Southwest Oklahoma. We will continue to fight hunger in our community long after this year’s initiative has ended by bringing people together to support those in need. I am proud of and humbled by our success, and look forward to continuing to give back to our community.”

In Southwest Oklahoma, Arvest partnered with six local organizations: Lawton Food Bank, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Duncan Christians Concerned, Walters Food 4 Kids, Fletcher Food Pantry and Elgin Community Food Bank for the campaign. Those organizations received a total of 114,352 meals.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly