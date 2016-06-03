Arvest Bank exceeds goal for 1 Million Meals campaign

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Arvest Bank’s 1 Million Meals initiative, which fights hunger in Southwest Oklahoma communities, has ended.

Arvest announced Friday that they have not only met their goal, but exceeded it by raising 1,712,601 meals.

With summer here, the success of the campaign is especially important because many children will be without the meals they ordinarily receive at school.

“We’re so excited to provide, thanks to the considerable efforts of our associates, customers and members of our community, so many meals to our neighbors in need,” David Madigan, Southwest Oklahoma president of Arvest Bank said. “We also hope 1 Million Meals has increased hunger awareness in Southwest Oklahoma. We will continue to fight hunger in our community long after this year’s initiative has ended by bringing people together to support those in need. I am proud of and humbled by our success, and look forward to continuing to give back to our community.”

In Southwest Oklahoma, Arvest partnered with six local organizations: Lawton Food Bank, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Duncan Christians Concerned, Walters Food 4 Kids, Fletcher Food Pantry and Elgin Community Food Bank for the campaign. Those organizations received a total of 114,352 meals.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.