Duncan VFW to host appreciation dinner

VFW Post 1192 will host their third annual appreciation dinner on Saturday, June 4. (Source KSWO) VFW Post 1192 will host their third annual appreciation dinner on Saturday, June 4. (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Duncan's VFW Post 1192 will honor area veterans during their annual appreciation dinner Saturday.

The celebration will kick off at noon Saturday, June 4, at VFW Post 1192, which is located on Highway 81 in Duncan. The event will include roasted pork and plenty of entertainment. There will be two country and western bands, the Dayne Ledford band and the David Dunagan band.

Post 1192 commander Tom Morse says he's glad the post could host an event he feels reaches right to the heart of the local veterans.

"I don't think we can do enough for the veterans. If we look back at Vietnam, those poor guys were spit on, they were abused and everything. Today's veterans…we are honoring them all," Morse said.

Morse says all the food for the event was donated by area restaurants and is free to the public. He says the celebration will last all day.

This is the third year VFW Post 1192 has hosted the event.

