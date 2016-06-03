Jury seated in Rushing trial - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jury seated in Rushing trial

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The jury that will decide the fate of accused killer Thorsten Rushing has been seated.

The last of 12 jurors were seated just after 3 p.m. Friday and attorneys spent the next hour selecting the four alternates.

The day began with 36 potential jurors remaining after three previous days of questioning. Each attorney was able to preemptively disqualify nine potential jurors. In this case, each side did use all nine disqualifications.

Rushing is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit those murders in the shooting deaths of his father and 13-year-old brother.

Opening statements are expected to start Monday and the trial is expected to take up to two weeks. The state will present its evidence first and the four men who police say helped Rushing with the murders will testify against him.

The defense will then present its case and attorney Steven Jones is expected to fly in at least one high-profile expert from out of state to testify.

