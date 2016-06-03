7News Editorial: Breaking weather coverage - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

7News Editorial: Breaking weather coverage

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Severe weather coverage…it’s one of the most important services we provide to our viewers here at KSWO 7News. 

On occasion, we receive viewer complaints when we break into regular programming. Our commitment at 7News is to provide you, our viewers, with warnings and information that impact the 28 counties in our viewing area. Our goal is simple, protect you and your families. Although tornadoes tend to be the most devastating events, straight line winds, hail and flooding can be just as impactful, as we have seen recently in Lawton, Geronimo and Walters.

Here’s our pledge to you, when we break into regular programming, we’ll give you the information you need to be safe, then get you right back to programming as soon as possible. If the situation warrants, we will continue to stream detailed information on the severe weather event online.

