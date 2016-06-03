LPD Cops and Kids Poker Run to benefit future outreach

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Lawton Police are gearing up for the 8th annual Cops and Kids Poker Run that starts Saturday morning.

Officers on motorcycles will lead the way as the group of bikers and drivers leave Elmer Thomas Park at 9 a.m. and they make their way around Southwest Oklahoma before circling back to the park for a big celebration.

The run raises money for the Cops and Kids Picnic, an event that Officer Elijah Garcia says strengthens the bond between the community and police.

"We just want to make sure that we continue to build a relationship with our community, and especially our kids, and just to let them know that cops are safe and just to let them know that if they ever need something, they can come to us," Officer Garcia said.

There will be live music and food at 3 p.m. at Elmer Thomas Park when the bikers return.

They will also have different prizes that will raise money for the picnic.

