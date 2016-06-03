Community group makes positive impact in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -A Duncan native who started a community group aimed at mentoring at risk youth and unifying his city says the community is starting to feel the positive impact.

Darryl Stevenson founded "Men in Black" three years ago. He says he was driven to start the group after negative activities, like selling drugs and gang activity, started to make a greater presence in not only his neighborhood, but the city of Duncan as a whole.

The group targets at-risk youth between the ages of 14 and 20, but they have members as old as 30. Stevenson says he's already seeing the fruits of his labor.

"We try to stay like brothers, we try to stay connected like that. I do see an impact in their lives, they do change and always try and hang out and come together and do things. They're always committed," Stevenson said.

Stevenson says keeping troubled youth in his neighborhood on the right track can be difficult when they live in challenging environments.

"Well, the drugs are real bad on this side. The shooting that happened a while back, just a lot of negativity," he said.

Stevenson says the group picks up trash outside of the community center every day and even hold family fun days on the weekends, which is something he hopes will help build unity and keep the kids out of trouble.

"We're trying to bring everyone together. We don't want to be so segregated, that was the past and we need to come together now and stand up now and make a difference. If we can do it, that will show other states and cities that they can do it," Stevenson said.

Stevenson says anyone is welcomed to join, just contact Darryl Stevenson.

Darryl.Stevenson1010@gmail.com

580-291-1221

The group is also hosting a free summer feeding program at the Douglass Senior Citizen Community Center. The group will feed school-aged kids dinner every Monday through Thursday starting from 4:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. starting Monday, June 6.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.