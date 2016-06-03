Church to host 'Mission Lawton' giveaway

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A church in downtown Lawton is helping out those in need with a giveaway Saturday.

First Baptist Church is hosting 'Mission Lawton' from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those facing hard times can come and get a free haircut, clothing, food and eye and dental exams. Doctors and nurses will also check your blood pressure.

Event organizer Jack Newell says the church understands that missionary work doesn't always mean traveling the world.

"We don't want to neglect the people right here in our own hometown. Some of these people need help just as much as the people do in poorer countries as well," Newell said.

Church members donated the food, clothing and children's toys that will be given away.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.