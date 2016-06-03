Costello's 4 RBIs, Hatch's 10 Ks lead Cowboys

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Connor Costello drove in four runs and starter Thomas Hatch had 10 strikeouts in seven innings to lead Oklahoma State to a 6-0 victory over Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament's Clemson Regional on Friday.

Costello's three hits included a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, in the third inning as the Cowboys (37-20) led 4-0.

Hatch (7-2) didn't need any more than that, holding the Cornhuskers (37-21) to six hits. Trey Cobb worked the final two innings as Oklahoma State moved into the winner's bracket.

Nebraska will face elimination in a game Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Left fielder Jon Littell and second baseman J.R. Davis each had three hits for the Cowboys.

Nebraska starter Matt Waldron (7-3) gave up eight hits and five runs to take the loss. Waldron ran into trouble right away when Oklahoma State's first five batters reached base in its two-run inning.

