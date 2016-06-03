Knighten's 3-run homer in 8th leads Oklahoma past Alabama

By CLIFF BRUNT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Shay Knighten hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Oklahoma a 3-0 victory over Alabama on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

Oklahoma's Paige Parker pitched a complete game shutout for the Sooners (53-7) in their 28th straight victory.

Alabama (51-13) threatened in the top of the fifth when Reagan Dykes led off with a double and advanced to third on a fielder's choice.

Alabama's Alexis Osorio had a no-hitter until the bottom of the fifth, when Kady Self singled and moved Nicole Pendley to third with one out. But Osorio escaped with a pop out to first, then a strikeout.

Oklahoma's Sydney Romero sent one to the warning track in the sixth, but Alabama's Haylie McCleney caught it against the wall.

The game was suspended in the middle of the second inning Thursday because of rain.

