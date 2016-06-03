Man pleads guilty, is sentenced for inappropriate touching - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man pleads guilty, is sentenced for inappropriate touching

Joseph Glenn (Courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections) Joseph Glenn (Courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been sentenced to one year behind bars after admitting to inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl.

Last year the girl told her mom Joseph Glenn touched her under her shirt, and exposed himself to her. Glenn said he may have touched her while teaching her combative moves to protect herself. He also admitted to taking her to an abandoned home where it happened.

The acts he pleaded guilty to happened several times in Lawton between September 2014 and January 2015.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

