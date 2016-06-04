Noodling at Paradise Valley VFD fish fry fundraiser - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Noodling at Paradise Valley VFD fish fry fundraiser

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Something new happened at the Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department fish fry Saturday, and it involved some pretty big, live fish. In their 13th annual fish fry, they had a noodling contest for the first time.

They wanted to bring out more people to the fish fry for fundraising because this is where the department get most of the funding for their department.

But, they say it is a little more than fundraising.

"So it's also for fundraising, and it's also for a chance every year for the community to get to know the fire department,” said Tom Zivkovic, Paradise Valley VFD.

They had three contestants bring back their fish after two days of noodling. They were weighed, and the winner was a 43-pounder. They also had food and live music at the department on Highway 58 and Meers Porter Hill Road.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly