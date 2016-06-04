Noodling at Paradise Valley VFD fish fry fundraiser

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Something new happened at the Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department fish fry Saturday, and it involved some pretty big, live fish. In their 13th annual fish fry, they had a noodling contest for the first time.

They wanted to bring out more people to the fish fry for fundraising because this is where the department get most of the funding for their department.

But, they say it is a little more than fundraising.

"So it's also for fundraising, and it's also for a chance every year for the community to get to know the fire department,” said Tom Zivkovic, Paradise Valley VFD.

They had three contestants bring back their fish after two days of noodling. They were weighed, and the winner was a 43-pounder. They also had food and live music at the department on Highway 58 and Meers Porter Hill Road.

