'Mission Lawton' helped those facing hard times - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

'Mission Lawton' helped those facing hard times

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A church in downtown Lawton hosted an event Saturday, aimed at helping those in need. First Baptist Church opened their doors for 'Mission Lawton' at 9 this morning to a long line of people facing hard times, and in need of a haircut, clothes, food and different medical exams. It was all for free.

Jack Newell with the church says people around the world are poor, but there are people in need here, too.

"In this community, not everyone is but a lot are,” said Newell. “Even so, we never neglect the people at home."

Newell says the most popular thing they had today was free haircuts. They had 6 barbers and hairdressers set up at the church. They also gave away a bag of food and a bog of clothing to each family. Everyone also got a grilled hamburger or hotdog before they left.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

