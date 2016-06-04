OKC Thunder Kevin Durant's mother at expo

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An expo held in Lawton for the first time Saturday celebrated women of color. The Hilton Garden Inn here in Lawton hosted the Women of Color Expo. This is the 7th year the expo has been held, but first in Lawton.

The event allows women of color within the surrounding community to discuss and explore solutions to issues they may confront in their everyday lives. However, the event also celebrates the achievements of many woman in attendance by becoming a marketing tool to help grow businesses.

“It's about bringing a group of women together,” said Connon Neal, expo coordinator. “It's about women empowerment. Even though I’m a man putting on the show, but at the same time it's about giving women of ethnic diversity an opportunity to showcase their artwork, sell their products and give them an opportunity to be noticed."

The expo also welcomed guest speaker Wanda Durant, mother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant.

As we inch closer to the NBA offseason, Oklahoma City Thunder fans have one thing on their mind. Is Kevin Durant leaving in free agency? If there was ever a person to have an idea of where KD's mind is during the process, it would be his mother Wanda.

Despite free agency not beginning for another month, Wanda Durant explains that it is just too soon for her son to determine where his future will be in the NBA.

"His focus was on the playoffs,” said Durant. “He was really locked in with the team and the organization trying to get to the finals. And so now, he's taking a few days to rest. And of course it's always been on his mind and we've talked about it. But I tell him just relax, don't worry about it. The time for a decision will come and when it comes, it's going to be what it's going to be."

Aside from all of the free agent hype, Durant is grateful for what the city and state have meant to her, Kevin, and their family.

"Oklahoma the state and Oklahoma City, they have really, really embraced my son,” said Durant. “They've embraced our family and it's a second home for me. I love it here. I've seen it grow. The first time I came was the Big 12 Tournament in 2006 or 2007, I believe. And I’ve seen it grow from then to now, and it's just amazing. And so, I love Oklahoma City, Oklahoma the state. And everywhere I’ve been, I just love and the people have just received us welcomely."

When asked about if she has any idea where Kevin is going, she kept it short and sweet.

"Out of respect for Kevin, we've talked about it,” said Durant. “But that's his decision to make and it's his decision to disclose. So, I’m just going to keep that between us."

NBA free agency opens at 12:01 a.m. on July 1st.

