Cops N Kids Poker Run raises money for picnic

Cops N Kids Poker Run raises money for picnic

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Cops N Kids Poker Run started Saturday morning at Elmer Thomas Park. The bikers, about 70 to 80 of them, were on their way to 5 different stops Saturday, all to raise money for the Lawton Police Department's annual Cops N Kids Picnic in September.

The poke run was a chance for the adults to raise money to help build the relationship between the police and the community.

"I just think it's awesome the overwhelming response that we have had from the citizens in the community,” said Sgt. Stephanie Crawford. “I think they know how important it is to do the Cops N Kids Picnic in September for the kids. We've had a wonderful response not only from our sponsors, but then also the people that are here today."

They raised money Saturday through the registration fees, t-shirts and prizes that were donated by local businesses. If you want to donate for the Cops N Kids picnic, you can make a donation at the Lawton Police Department.

