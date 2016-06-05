Sydney Romero leads Oklahoma past Michigan 7-5 at WCWS - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sydney Romero leads Oklahoma past Michigan 7-5 at WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Sydney Romero got the best of her matchup with her older sister and Oklahoma beat Michigan 7-5 on Saturday night in the Women's College World Series.

Sydney, a freshman, had two hits, including a solo home run for the Sooners (54-7). They won their 29th straight game and are one win from the championship series.

Sierra, a senior who was the Amateur Softball Association/USA Softball National Collegiate Player of the Year, had one hit and drove in a run for the Wolverines (52-6).

Oklahoma led 4-0 in the fourth inning when Michigan's Aidan Falk hit a two-run homer to spark a three-run inning. Nicole Pendley's solo shot in the sixth pushed Oklahoma's lead to 5-3, and the Sooners added two runs in the seventh.

Michigan trimmed Oklahoma's lead to 7-5 and had the bases loaded with two outs before Oklahoma's Paige Parker forced a grounder to end the game.

