Home destroyed by fire near Sterling

STERLING, OK (KSWO) - A home was destroyed after fire tore through it near Sterling late Sunday night.

It happened on Northeast 240th Street, southeast of the town. Firefighters say the flames were too intense to save the house, so they decided to let it burn out on its own. Their focus turned to containing the blaze to keep it from spreading.



Crews on the scene did not have any information on how it may have started. No one was in the home at the time.

