20 Oklahoma superintendents to be honored by OASA

Oklahoma City, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) has announced the selection of 20 school superintendents as the 2016 District Superintendents of the Year.

“We congratulate these superintendents for being selected by their colleagues for their service, leadership and accomplishments in the education profession. To be selected as an OASA district winner, these administrators are required to meet certain criteria such as maintaining and encouraging high expectations of students and staff, exhibiting strong leadership skills, professionalism, involvement in professional activities, and playing an active role in their communities” said Dr. Pam Deering, the Executive Director of OASA.

The administrators will be recognized for the accomplishment at the OASA awards banquet on Wednesday, June 8.

The 2016 OASA District Superintendents of the Year are:

• District #1—Bret Rider, Turpin

• District #2—Kyle Reynolds, Woodward

• District #3—Dr. Mike Simpson, Guthrie

• District #4—James Ramsey, Perkins-Tryon

• District #5—Dr. Kirt Hartzler, Union

• District #6—Rick Kibbe, Catoosa

• District #7—Bret Towne, Edmond

• District #8—Travis Gates, White Rock

• District #9—Jerry McCormick, Maud

• District #10—Derald Glover, Fort Gibson

• District #11—Ron Flanagan, Muldrow

• District #12—Brad Overton, Cordell

• District #13—Roger Hill, Altus

• District #14—Craig McVay, El Reno

• District #15—George Coffman, Marlow

• District #16—Raymond Cole, Wynnewood

• District #17—Kevin Duncan, Tishomingo

• District #18—Don Atkinson, Spiro

• District #19—Stacey Ebert, Battiest

• District #20—Dr. Greg Winters, Canadian Valley Technology Center

The 20 winning superintendents are now eligible for the title of 2016 Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year. The state winner will be announced at the CCOSA Summer Conference on June 9.

