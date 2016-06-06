20 Oklahoma superintendents to be honored by OASA - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

20 Oklahoma superintendents to be honored by OASA

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
George Coffman (Source Marlow Public Schools) George Coffman (Source Marlow Public Schools)
Roger Hill (Source Altus Public Schools) Roger Hill (Source Altus Public Schools)

Oklahoma City, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) has announced the selection of 20 school superintendents as the 2016 District Superintendents of the Year.

“We congratulate these superintendents for being selected by their colleagues for their service, leadership and accomplishments in the education profession. To be selected as an OASA district winner, these administrators are required to meet certain criteria such as maintaining and encouraging high expectations of students and staff, exhibiting strong leadership skills, professionalism, involvement in professional activities, and playing an active role in their communities” said Dr. Pam Deering, the Executive Director of OASA.

The administrators will be recognized for the accomplishment at the OASA awards banquet on Wednesday, June 8.

The 2016 OASA District Superintendents of the Year are:

•  District #1—Bret Rider, Turpin

•  District #2—Kyle Reynolds, Woodward

•  District #3—Dr. Mike Simpson, Guthrie

•  District #4—James Ramsey, Perkins-Tryon

•  District #5—Dr. Kirt Hartzler, Union

•  District #6—Rick Kibbe, Catoosa

•  District #7—Bret Towne, Edmond

•  District #8—Travis Gates, White Rock

•  District #9—Jerry McCormick, Maud

•  District #10—Derald Glover, Fort Gibson

•  District #11—Ron Flanagan, Muldrow

•  District #12—Brad Overton, Cordell

•  District #13—Roger Hill, Altus

•  District #14—Craig McVay, El Reno

•  District #15—George Coffman, Marlow

•  District #16—Raymond Cole, Wynnewood

•  District #17—Kevin Duncan, Tishomingo

•  District #18—Don Atkinson, Spiro

•  District #19—Stacey Ebert, Battiest

•  District #20—Dr. Greg Winters, Canadian Valley Technology Center

The 20 winning superintendents are now eligible for the title of 2016 Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year. The state winner will be announced at the CCOSA Summer Conference on June 9. 

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly