Oklahoma State ousts seventh-seeded Clemson from NCAAs

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Corey Hassel had a grand slam and Oklahoma State shut down Clemson for a second straight game to advance to the NCAA Tournament's super regional with a 9-2 victory Sunday night.

The Tigers, seeded seventh overall, entered the regional with a nine-game win streak that included a run to the Atlantic Coast Conference tourney title. But the Cowboys (39-20) held Clemson to four runs and 14 hits in the two victories to reach their fourth super regional and second in three seasons.

Hassel's shot, his sixth this season, put Oklahoma State up 5-0. The Cowboys added four runs in the seventh, including a solo homer by Conor Costello.

Jensen Elliott (9-2) allowed four hits and a run in six innings.

Oklahoma State will face the winner of the Columbia Regional, either South Carolina or UNC Wilmington, in the best-of-three series for a spot in the College World Series.

