Oklahoma beats LSU, faces Auburn in WCWS championship series

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Erin Miller and Shay Knighten each had two hits, and Oklahoma defeated LSU 7-3 on Sunday night to earn the right to play for the national championship in the Women's College World Series.

Oklahoma will face Auburn in a best-of-three series starting Monday. Oklahoma won national titles in 2000 and 2013. Auburn hasn't been to the championship series, but its coach, Clint Myers, won two national titles at Arizona State.

Paige Parker pitched a complete game victory for Oklahoma (55-7), which claimed its school-record 30th straight win.

The score was tied at 3 in the fourth when Miller singled to knock in two runs. Miller scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-3, and Knighten's solo homer in the sixth bumped Oklahoma's lead to 7-3.

This story has been corrected to delete incorrect reference to LSU starting pitcher in last paragraph.

