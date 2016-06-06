Morning fire alerts neighbor

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) –A Monday morning fire in Elgin has left a home in ruins.

The fire was called in around 7 a.m. Monday at a home located on 6th and 'H' Street after a neighbor was stirred awake by the smell of smoke. After going to investigate, he realized his home wasn't on fire, but his neighbor's was.

Once Nathan Mills realized it was his neighbor's home on fire, he jumped into action and ran across the street to make sure no one was inside.

"You know, you couldn't imagine you're neighbor being in there," Mills said.

Mills wasn't sure if his neighbors were home or not, but didn't hesitate to find out.

"Came over here, started beating on the door, all the windows and then I kicked the door in and started screaming inside," Mills said.

Mills said the fire was too intense to go inside, but when fire fighters arrived they quickly determined the home was empty.

"The first firefighter here, he got down on his hands and knees,” Mills said.

Mills said, it's in time like these you realize just how brave and valuable emergency responders are.

"You know, seeing how bad it's going to be getting inside and he crawled in there any ways and I think that's really amazing that we have a great force right here behind me to respond to things like this."

Elgin's Fire Chief Mike Baker said a power strip is what caused the fire to ignite. The home was a total loss.

