Sterling man watches home burn

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
STERLING, OK (KSWO) -A fire that started late Sunday night in Sterling forced a recent graduate to change her living plans after the home she was about to move into burned to the ground.

The house was located just southeast of town. The homeowner says his longtime renters had just moved out and his granddaughter, who just finished school, had planned on moving in.

Firefighters tried to save the house, but once the roof collapsed, they decided it was safest for firefighters to just let it burn.

The owner says he stayed awake all night watching his house burn. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

