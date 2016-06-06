Man arrested in Memorial Day weekend burglaries - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested in Memorial Day weekend burglaries

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Jeffery Love (Source Comanche County Detention Center) Jeffery Love (Source Comanche County Detention Center)

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) -A man Elgin Police believe burglarized cars over Memorial Day weekend was arrested.

Police arrested Jeffery Love just days after the burglaries were reported. Authorities said Love recently got out of prison after serving seven years for first-degree burglary.

Elgin Police Officer Ralph Parsons said Love stole items from unlocked vehicles in Elgin. Parsons said even though Elgin is a small town, and you think no one will break into your car, it's still a good idea to lock your car doors, and take anything of value inside.

