Harrington resigns after 25 years as Eisenhower's basketball coach

LAWTON, Okla (KSWO) - For the first time in over 25 years, Eisenhower high school will have a new boys’ basketball coach. Bruce Harrington has resigned from his post, ending a 32-year stint with the Eagles, the first seven coming as an assistant.

Harrington has accepted the head coaching position at Northside high school in Fort Worth, Texas.

He leaves Lawton as a Hall of Famer. He'll be inducted by the Oklahoma Coaches Association next month. It's an honor he's certainly earned. Harrington has racked up over 400 wins in his time at Ike, leading the program to its first ever state championship in 2015.

