Romero's 3-run homer puts Oklahoma 1 win from title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Sydney Romero's three-run homer gave Oklahoma a 3-2 victory over Auburn and put the Sooners a win away from their third national championship in softball.

Romero, a freshman, sent a pitch from Auburn's Lexi Davis into the seats just left of center field with two outs in the third inning.

Auburn's Jade Rhodes hit a home run in the top of the seventh to cut Oklahoma's lead to 3-2. With one out and runners on second and third, Auburn's Courtney Shea sent a hard shot down the first base line, but Oklahoma's Shay Knighten threw out pinch runner Casey McCrackin at home. Tiffany Howard then popped out to end the game.

Oklahoma (56-7), which won national titles in 2000 and 2013, extended its school-record win streak to 31 games. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Tuesday night.

