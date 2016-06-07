Lawton Public Schools is offering bus driver training workshops

Lawton, OK (KSWO) – Lawton Public Schools is seeking qualified bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

They will be offering three training workshops: June 13-17, July 11-15, and July 18-22 at the LPS transportation center from 5 to 10 pm.

Beginning drivers must obtain a learner's permit from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. Applicants must pass a five-part written test covering general knowledge, pre-trip procedures, passengers, the school bus and air brakes.

An Oklahoma Commercial Driver’s Manual can be downloaded from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety website, www.dps.state.ok.us. LPS officials will supply other related study materials, including the Oklahoma School Bus Driver’s Manual, during the workshop.

LPS employees may take the course at no cost. For non-LPS employees the fee is $65 due no later than the second day of class.

For workshop details, contact the LPS Transportation Center at 580-248-3255.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.