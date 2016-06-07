Attorney seek dismissal for Bever brother charged in family killing

Broken Arrow, OK (KSWO) – Attorneys for one of two Oklahoma teenage brothers charged in the stabbing deaths of their parents and three siblings have asked for the charges to be dismissed.

The Tulsa World reports that attorneys for 19-year-old Robert Bever filed several motions including one for dismissal of charges.

Robert Bever and his 17-year-old brother, Michael Bever, have been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the July stabbing of their parents, David and April Bever, their 12- and 7-year-old brothers Daniel and Christopher, and 5-year-old sister Victoria.

The brothers have also been charged with one count of assault and battery with intent to kill in the stabbing of their 13-year-old sister.

The District Attorney's Office hasn't said whether it will pursue the death sentence for Robert Bever.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.