A Child Who Hopes: Miguel

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The 2016 NBA draft is just weeks away, and you can bet the kid you are about to meet will be watching. Miguel is up for adoption and hoping to become the first draft pick of your family.

Miguel, 10, loves to play basketball and wants to go pro one day just like his favorite Oklahoma City Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. Miguel says his love for the game started when he was 4 years old. Since then, he's developed a jump shot that can not be stopped. However, when he looks in the stands, there's no family to cheer him on and it reminds of how much he misses being on a team.

Miguel has been in the system for three years and is currently up for adoption. While he's only in the third grade, he knows exactly what type of family he wants to recruit him, "A little brother, big brother and a mom and dad and a puppy."

Miguel says if he could have one thing in the world, it would be a big family, who enjoy sports. The Dallas Cowboys are his favorite NFL team.

Miguel understands that in order to make it to the big time, he has to get good grades. He does well in school and says math is his favorite subject. Miguel also likes playing video games and watching cartoons.

If you would like to make Miguel a member of your team, just call 580-250-3700 extension 3719 to learn more about the adoption process. 

