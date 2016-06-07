3 injured when car crashed through storefront

An inside view of the damage at Fluffy's after a Jaguar came crashing through. (Source Erin Craig/Facebook)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Three people were injured after a car crashed through the front of Fluffy’s.

Lawton Police say the woman driving the black Jaguar crashed through the front of the store and the entire car was inside the store before it finally stopped at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday.

Two people in the store, a man and a woman, were taken to CCMH by ambulance for their injuries. The driver also went to CCMH for her injuries.

The wreck is being investigated by LPD’s Traffic Unit.

