Fort Sill makes changes after flooding accident - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fort Sill makes changes after flooding accident

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -Last week's tragedy at Fort Hood is drawing attention to military bases across the country, including Fort Sill, after nine soldiers died when their vehicle overturned in a flooded creek.

Twelve Fort Hood soldiers were riding in a light medium tactical vehicle for a routine training exercise at a low-water crossing when it overturned. Only three were rescued. Investigators are looking how the military may handle risky training conditions in the future.

In May 2015, Sergeant David l. Hawkins, of the 100th Support Battalion drowned after he tried to drive through a low water crossing at Fort Sill and his vehicle was swept away. But, since last summer, there have been many changes.

"Drop gates or jersey barriers with a chain across them. On some of them we have signs,” said Colonel Paul Hossenlopp of Fort Sill.

Fort Sill began construction on several bridges at low water crossings to ensure the safety of soldiers and citizens who come on fort sill.

"We were able to accelerate some of the funding to move some of those programs forward based on the incident that occurred last year,” said Colonel Bill Darne of Fort Sill.

Colonel Darne says they've also made changes to some of their procedures.

"We have a 24/7 operations center that runs day to day it has the capability to increase capacity very quickly depending on what emergency or crisis that we are dealing with,” said Darne.

They are also constantly monitoring the amount of rain they get and the amount of water being released through the floodgates at lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth, which adds to the flooding situations at Fort Sill.

"We're taking a look at all of our low water crossings, closing them when required and then we will get the word out through our military reporting system also our social media so everyone is aware,” said Hossenlopp.

Colonel Hossenlopp says making Fort Sill a better and safer place is just part of his job.

"Protecting the soldiers and families and civilians of this installation, so it makes us feel like we're doing the right thing,” said Hossenlopp.

Colonel Darne says the bridges and the rest of the construction will cost about $8 million. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly