Fire breaks out after power turned on

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Officials say a fire at a vacant house in northwest Lawton was the result of a wiring problem.

The fire broke out behind a wall near the electric meter at the house just north of Gore on 18th Street. PSO officials said the property owner recently had the power turned back on.

PSO says they always ask customers to turn off the main breaker when power is being restored to a structure. Firefighters were able to tear through sheet rock, putting out the fire in a matter of minutes.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.