Commissary privatization rejected by Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - A plan to privatize military commissaries was derailed Tuesday in the U.S. Senate.



Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe pushed an amendment through to the National Defense Authorization Act that preserves them. The government has been studying the proposal for several months, but Inhofe and others on Capitol Hill have fought the move, saying it is the military's most popular earned benefit.



A recent report from the Department of Defense concluded that privatization would not be able to replicate the level of savings and geographic reach that commissaries currently provide.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.