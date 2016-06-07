Carosone's grand slam in 8th keeps Auburn alive in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Emily Carosone's grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Auburn to a stunning 11-7 victory over Oklahoma on Tuesday night to force a deciding Game 3 for the NCAA softball championship.

Oklahoma led 7-0 after scoring six runs in the top of the second, but Auburn scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Auburn's Kasey Cooper hit a two-run homer to tie the score at 7 in the bottom of the fourth.

Oklahoma's Shay Knighten appeared to have hit a two-run homer in the sixth, but Tiffany Howard leaped at the fence and snagged it to end the inning with the score still tied at 7.

Game 3 is Wednesday night.

Oklahoma's school-record win streak was snapped at 31 games. The Sooners had last lost on April 2.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.