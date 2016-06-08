One Tank Trips: Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art

NORMAN, OK (KSWO) -Despite what some die-hard Sooner fans will tell you, there's more to Norman than a visit to the OU football stadium.

As part of our ongoing One Tank Trip series, 7News anchor David Bradley takes us inside the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.

There are nearly 17,000 objects in the museum's permanent collection, spread over 40,000 square feet. The styles and varieties of the work on display are just as vast.

"We have huge holdings in Native American and Southwest art. We have really impressive works by modern contemporary American artists. We have a fabulous collection of French impressionism that is probably the highlight of most visitors' experiences here. We have a great collection of Asian artwork. It really is a well-rounded visit if you want to get a good fill of different kinds of art and culture in a museum experience," said Michael Bendure, Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art’s director of communication.

The museum's roots go back to 1936 with a donation of a huge collection of Asian works to the university's school of art. The dream of a full-fledged museum came to life in 1972 with the construction of the building on the campus's north edge.

"Our galleries change so frequently that you can have a very different experience every time you visit. So, even if you've been and if it's been awhile since you've visited, I would really suggest that you come back soon, because you're probably going to see some things you haven't seen before," Bendure said.

Some of those changes include a photography exhibit that opens June 14, 2016, and runs until the end of the year, which will feature an ever-changing display of some 2,000 pictures. The school's faculty will have some of their own works on display as well. Thanks to a donation from the university's athletic department in 2012, admission to the museum is free.

It's open Tuesday through Sunday.

