Oklahoma schools have no money for textbooks

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Education recommended that schools not buy any textbooks because of lack of state funding.

The department said lawmakers failed to appropriate funding for textbooks during the fiscal year beginning July 1st.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister spoke out saying students will be forced to use "outdated and tattered school books held together by duct tape."

The 13-member state textbook committee is expected to consider the recommendation of delaying textbook selection by a year at a special meeting later this month.

Last fiscal year, $33 million was allocated for textbooks.

