A rollover crash in Lawton sends 4 people to the hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – An injury accident blocked the intersection of Northwest Meadowbrook and Northwest 38th Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A Buick Lacrosse was southbound on Northwest 38th Street and failed to stop at the intersection. The Lacrosse then plowed into a Buick Oldsmobile who was turning north bound onto Northwest 38th Street.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries; she has since been released. There were also two small children in the Oldsmobile; they were taken to the hospital to be checked out and then released.

The driver of the Lacrosse is still being treated at the hospital.

The Lawton Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

