Neighborhood Services swamped with yard complaints - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Neighborhood Services swamped with yard complaints

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
A house in Lawton has received multiple notices because of their lawn. (Source KSWO) A house in Lawton has received multiple notices because of their lawn. (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Lawton's City Neighborhood Services Department has been swamped with tall grass and weed complaints following recent rainy months and plenty of sunshine. That combination made some yards in Lawton look more like jungles and angering those who live near them.

Lawton's City Neighborhood Services supervisor Joshua Leach said they have received 800 complaints since March, which is about 200 more than they'd received during the same time span last year.

"Hire somebody to at least keep it at a minimum if not down to the core but keep it at a minimum. Just hire somebody, you know what I mean," said Darnell Garth, who has three neighbors with overgrown yards..

He said he tries to be understanding, but it's frustrating.

"It does bring down the property value and you know especially when you work so hard, you know, to keep the property value up and then you have individuals around that you feel like aren't really trying," Garth said.

When Neighborhood Services receives a complaint, they send someone out to personally inspect it. If they deem the yard is a violation, which means the grass is at least 12 inches tall, the resident will get a notice on the house and mailed to them. After that, they have 10 days to get the problem fixed, but they are aware of things that can keep you from being able to mow and they are willing to work with you.

"If a complaint is received on a property and a homeowner calls us and says it's been high because it's been so wet...not a problem, I’ll authorize a 20-day extension right there on the spot. Just because it's due process. Give the citizen the benefit of the doubt. It's been raining, we all know that,” Leach said.

Garth said he’s glad to hear they try to work with residents.

"That’s a good thing. I mean at least some leeway, you know what I mean, because you don't know people's situation. I think that that's the best you can do is give them a little leeway," Garth said.

Leach said city employees have been outside mowing every day since the ground dried up trying to make sure city properties are held to the same standard as residents.

The fine for not having it done within the 10 days is a minimum of $150 per hour of work, plus the administrative fee.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly