Elderly woman drives through Lawton convenience store

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - New information on Tuesday's accident at a westside Lawton convenience store where a woman drove her car into the building.

We have surveillance video of the crash. Police say she had just left the store and was trying to leave the parking lot when her car slammed through the glass front. A customer sustained serious injuries and is being treated in an Oklahoma City hospital. An employee is home recovering after being treated for minor injuries.

The accident took out all the computers that allow them to operate their business. The owners say it may be a couple of weeks before they can get that system back up and running. .

"We have computerized cash registers back in, which I'm not sure what the waiting time is on that. Nothing works without them, the pumps don't wok, you can't take money. Computers run our lives," Mason said.

Mason says he placed protective barriers in front of the store to keep this type of thing from happening and is saddened that they didn't work. He says he's now moving forward to try and make sure it doesn't happen again.

"We will put some additional poles very much like out here. I did not think it was possible to get a car through there," said Mason.

But, he says there is a bright side to the story.

"It is one of the slower times of the day. Had this been say five in the evening there would have been 15 or 20 people standing in front of that counter and they wouldn't had a prayer," Mason said.

Mason says he has one request for his customers who've called to see if they could help in any way.

"Your thoughts and prayers should be with the people that got hurt. The wood can be fixed, the glass can be put back in, the metal can be redone, but lives are something else," Mason said.

Mason says all the employees will keep their jobs and get paid while they are doing repairs. He says he hopes to reopen in two weeks.

