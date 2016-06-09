News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CST

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Two people were wounded in a workplace shooting in central Oklahoma. Norman police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said the shooting followed a "domestic situation" Wednesday between a husband and wife at Bergey Windpower. Jensen said a female co-worker of the wife's tried to intervene in an altercation between the couple and that the husband shot the co-worker. A second co-worker stepped in, and the husband was shot with his own gun. The wounded woman and the husband were taken to a hospital.

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) - New court documents show five Oklahoma high school football players admitted to taking part in the sexual assault of a teammate that prosecutors say wasn't promptly reported. Statements from the Bixby High School players were included in paperwork filed Tuesday as prosecutors investigate whether school officials waited too long to tell police about the accusation. A 16-year-old boy told officials a teammate had assaulted him through his shorts with a pool cue while others restrained him.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has reappointed Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennett to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents. Bennett is president of the private investment firm Dorchester Capital and is chairman of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder. He also serves as chairman of the Oklahoma State Fair and the Oklahoma Industries Authority and is currently chairman of the Board of Regents. His reappointment requires confirmation of the state Senate.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A murder trial has begun for an Oklahoma woman charged with killing her 33-year-old daughter by forcing a crucifix and medallion down her throat because she believed the woman was possessed by the devil. Fifty-one-year-old Juanita Gomez has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Geneva Gomez inside the mother's Oklahoma City home. Testimony resumed Wednesday and the trial is expected to conclude this week.

