The Oklahoman prepares for major layoffs

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoman, Oklahoma’s largest newspaper, announced plans Wednesday to close its printing and packaging operations in Oklahoma City.

That will result in a layoff of a total of 130 employees, including 65 full-time and 65 part-time jobs.

Chris Reen, the publisher of The Oklahoman, said printing and packaging operations will be outsourced to the Tulsa World starting in September.

Those losing their jobs will be offered severance pay, subsidized health insurance and outplacement services.

