Statewide program aimed at stopping underage drinking targets high school students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A statewide initiative aimed at teaching high school kids about the dangers of underage drinking wrapped up their leadership academy today at Cameron University.

The program, called "Too Much To Lose,” holds the event each year and invites high schoolers from across the state to attend. The students are put in teams where they learn how underage drinking can affect their everyday life through staged impaired driving crashes and D-U-I arrests.

Eisenhower High School Senior, Madison Morgan, says she's drug free, but is concerned about the negative effects drugs have on her friends.

"I know a lot of people are on sports teams and I don't know if I get to play on my sport this week because we're having a drug test this week at school and I don't know if I’m  going to pass that drug test. I don't want to hear that out of my friends mouth or even talking to my friends and being like, i have to go home to my parent whose an alcoholic. that's scary to me,” Morgan said.

Madison says she also wants to work with city leaders on offering teens free activities during the weekend, like bowling and movies to help keep them out of trouble.

"I think just coming together as a community to work together to make those activities more accessible to us, so we can do something, so we have something to do and not go smoke or drink that night," Morgan said.

Madison says she doesn't take lightly the responsibility of being a leader and says it makes her feel invincible.

"I feel like I’m a role model. I like that feeling. I like knowing people can look at me and see that's the person I want to be,” Morgan said.

The students also developed action plans on how they plan to implement certain changes when they get back to their communities.

