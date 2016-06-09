OSBI investigators testifies in Rushing trial

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An expert crime scene investigator testified today about the gun residue found on the clothes worn by accused killer Thorsten Rushing the night his father Uwe and brother Stefan Rushing were murdered.

Muriel Correa of the OSBI says the particles found on Rushing's clothing are from a discharged firearm, but there is no way to tell when or how they were put there.The murder weapon was also identified in court today along with the shell casings.

The state is still trying to pull witnesses to help prove that Thorsten was the one who pulled the trigger. The murder weapon was presented in court today and it was identified as a nine-millimeter handgun.

Timothy Delahoy also took the stand today after some hesitation about whether he would or wouldn't testify. After Delahoy decided to give his testimony, he testified that Thorsten had talked about his plan to shoot and kill his family, but Delahoy never really took him seriously. Delahoy said Thorsten had told him that Uwe Rushing was abusive to Thorsten, but that he had only ever met Uwe once, and never witnessed Uwe actually abusing Thorsten.

The Friday before Uwe and Stefan were killed, Delahoy said Thorsten called him several times to go forth with his plan. That same day, Delahoy said he drove to pick up Cody Davis and Ethan Thompson, and they drove to the Rushing house, but when Davis got out of the car to go up to the house, Uwe ran into Davis and they ran back to the car.

That night Delahoy called Thorsten to tell him that he didn't want to be a part of it anymore. Delahoy said Thorsten had talked about killing his father and brother for the insurance money, and that Thorsten promised Delahoy insurance money as well, but never mentioned a specific amount. He says he didn't know if Thorsten had promised the same to the others.

The trial wrapped up today just before 4:30 p.m. and testimony will not resume until Monday, June 13, because of a scheduling conflict with one of the state's witnesses.

