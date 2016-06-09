Water main bursts on 45th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - City crews scrambled to get a burst water main under control on the city's southeast side.

They were called to the corner of 45th and Avondale around 8 p.m. Thursday. Thousands of gallons of water rushed down 45th Street and into a nearby street drain. Traffic did not need to be blocked off. No word if nearby residents experienced low water pressure as a result of the break. At 10 p.m., the water was still flowing.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.