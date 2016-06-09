Residents gather for volunteer fire department - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Residents gather for volunteer fire department

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Pecan Valley residents are attempting to put together a volunteer fire department for the area between Lawton and Cache.

That was the topic Thursday night at a public forum held by Comanche county commissioners and the Emergency Management Department. The forum was held to gather public input.

Several residents expressed their support for a new department, saying in the long run it would make their community safer while also saving them money over time.

"We're looking at a way to not only have a quick response from our fire department, but also to help with our insurance and stuff like that," resident Jim Hankins said.

The next step in getting the fire department off the ground would be setting up an official district, by putting the item on the agenda for the Board of County Commissioners.

There are already 12 volunteers for the department, who have managed to gather some equipment, but are in need of an official location and a radio system.

