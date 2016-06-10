Oklahoma breweries will begin selling high-point beer

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - A new Oklahoma law will allow craft breweries to sell full-strength beer.

Governor Mary Fallin approved the law earlier this week. The law will go into effect August 25.

Breweries will now be allowed to sell glasses of full-strength beer to visitors, as well as cans, bottles and growlers for customers to take home.

State law thus far has limited craft brewers to selling 3.2 beer and providing up to 12-ounce samples of full-strength beer on premises. Previously to sell full-strength beer, Oklahoma brewers had to go through a wholesaler that distributes the product to liquor stores.

Republican state Senator Brian Crain of Tulsa sponsored the bill because he believes Oklahoma's alcohol laws were outdated.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.