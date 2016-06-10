Labor commissioner stops by Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Labor commissioner stops by Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Melissa Houston made a stop in Lawton Friday.

Houston, who was appointed as Labor Commissioner back in November, spoke of her close family ties to southwest Oklahoma and the building named after her grandfather on Altus Air Force Base.

"A lot of people may be familiar with the ‘Burley Building’,” Houston said. “That was my granddad. But people may not realize that his father was a judge here in Comanche County, and his mother was one of the first hundred lawyers in the state of Oklahoma by studying her husband’s law books. So my grandfather always referred to southwest Oklahoma as God's country. And it certainly is… it's beautiful down here."

Commissioner Houston will serve the remaining term of the late Labor Commissioner Mark Costello, who was murdered in August of 2015.

Houston was in Lawton to give out the Mark Costello Entrepreneurial Excellence Award to Brox Industries.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

