Rep. addresses school cuts at legislative luncheon

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -In a legislative luncheon at Apache Casino and Convention Center on Friday, State Representative Ann Coody said even though schools no longer have the textbook allowance, they still have the money.

"It was simply given to the schools and then they could spend it any way they wanted. It was not taken away but simply transferred so if they needed textbooks they could buy it but if they don't need them they could spend the money on something else," Coody said.

In today's wrap-up luncheon, Coody said they did the best they could, considering the budget situation, and tried to cut the education budget as little as possible. Cuts to common education were much less severe than those for higher education, which received almost a 10% cut.

Copyright 2016 (KSWO). All rights reserved.