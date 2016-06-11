Bucking bull competition underway - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucking bull competition underway

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - In Duncan, a lot is on the line for breeders who are hoping their bull has what it takes to one day win them big money in the rodeo arena.  

The American Bucking Bull Incorporated Competition got underway Friday.

It's not a rodeo, but it is a proving ground for 2-year-old calves who are bred for rodeos. During this competition, they're judged on a series of events that grade the calves' bucking ability, how fast they get out of the gate and how high they can jump.

One man whose bull competed in the competition gave some advice as to what one would want in a competing bull.

"You want one that will pretty much kick high as the buck chutes, kicks over his head and spins in the gate and do it with a lot of juice. if he can do that he's going to leave here with a lot of money,” Jerome Davis said.

Over half a million dollars will be given away with the winner taking home

100-thousand dollars in prize money. The competition will wrap up Saturday evening at the Stephens County Fairgrounds. It is free to the public.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly