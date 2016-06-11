80's prom brings in $8,000

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- The clock was turned back Friday night in Medicine Park Music Hall.

Proceeds from the 'Awesome 80’s Prom' fundraiser will be donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Oklahoma. Through ticket sales they estimate they raised $8,000. The prom was sponsored by local businesses, with all of the money raised going toward research for the disease, which primarily affects the lungs, and can be life-threatening.

