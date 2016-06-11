80's prom brings in $8,000 - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

80's prom brings in $8,000

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- The clock was turned back Friday night in Medicine Park Music Hall.

Proceeds from the 'Awesome 80’s Prom' fundraiser will be donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Oklahoma. Through ticket sales they estimate they raised $8,000. The prom was sponsored by local businesses, with all of the money raised going toward research for the disease, which primarily affects the lungs, and can be life-threatening.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly